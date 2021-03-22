Coronavirus fear grips Odisha's Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Amid the continuing spike in coronavirus cases in the State, Nabarangpur has reported 10 cases in less than a month, taking the total tally in the district to 5,954.

Four people of Chaunriaguda village tested positive in the last two days, spreading panic among locals.

The sudden spike in cases has been attributed to migrants coming back to attend local festivals, encouraged by no travel restrictions in place.

Adding to it, people have let their guard down and are seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms at public places. Currently, government employees, senior citizens, people with comorbidities and health workers are being vaccinated for the virus.