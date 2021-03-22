India gaining self-reliance in vaccine production: President Ram Nath Kovind

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hailed India’s vaccine policy, stating the country is not only becoming self-reliant in vaccine production but also simultaneously providing vaccine to other countries for free or at nominal price.

Dedicating the 200-bedded Ispat PG Medical Institute and Super Specialty Hospital to the nation, Kovind said, healthcare and education are the two most significant foundations of good governance and the pandemic has made the world realise about the importance of health sector.

“Frontline healthcare workers have fought an extraordinary battle against the invisible enemy of coronavirus. We are also thankful to the scientists in pharmaceutical laboratories. We can hope of getting rid of Covid-19 due to their capability, innovation and hard work,” he said.

“The Covid-19 crisis has taught us lessons to boost healthcare and make it affordable and accessible to all. We need to continue the effort,” he added.

The President said in recent years, India has made adequate investment in primary health sector with the objective of expanding healthcare coverage to the deprived population and inaccessible areas. Information and technology too has been instrumental in expansion of healthcare.

“It is equally important to improve access of people to secondary and tertiary healthcare. I am happy that the world’s largest healthcare initiative Ayusman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana is focused on that,” he said.

Kovind said as the region was deprived of super speciality healthcare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi planned to develop the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital six years back. With Central funding of Rs 300 crore and joint efforts of RSP and SAIL, the NBCC completed the modern hospital in two years.

He hoped that the new facility would be helpful in extending healthcare to people of Odisha and adjacent Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

Stating that Odisha is a land of rich tradition, bravery and culture where emperor Ashoka realised the true meaning of peace, the President said, “Odia language in true sense is a classical language. Rich in natural resources Odisha is attaining new heights of progress and significantly contributing to the national economy.”

Among others, Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of State for Steel FS Kulaste, State Health Minister Naba Das, Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, Union Steel Secretary PK Tripathy and SAIL Chairperson Soma Mondal were present.