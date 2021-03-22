STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanha team arrives for tigress Sundari

Brought to Satkosia in June 2018, Sundari has remained in captivity at Raigoda enclosure since November the same year.

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  A six-member team headed by ACF SK Sinha arrived at Satkosia Tiger Reserve on Sunday to take back tigress Sundari to Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The visiting team includes veterinary doctor Sandeep Agrawalla and three forest officials who are experts in tiger translocation. They have brought a vehicle equipped with all amenities to shift the tigress.

After their arrival, the MP forest officials held talks with Field Director of Satkosia Tiger Reserve Pradeep Raj Karat before moving to Raigoda.

Sources said the date to shift the tigress to Kanha is yet to be decided. “The Kanha team is going to the spot and will examine the options after conducting health check-up of Sundari. Most likely, the tigress will be put in a cage. If it cannot be done, she will be tranquillised before translocation. Tranquillisation is the last option,” said Karat.

The Field Director said the tigress will be shifted to Ghorela enclosure in Kanha. Ghorela is much bigger than Raigoda and has enough prey to help in rewilding of Sundari. 

Sundari along with Mahavir were brought to Satkosia from Kanha as part the inter-State translocation programme.

While Mahavir died, Sundari became hostile forcing authorities to hold her captive. Later, the National Tiger Conservation Authority suspended the project.

