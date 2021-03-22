STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha DGP asked to deploy police force to curb illegal mining

Despite enforcement activities by revenue officers and special squads, theft of minor minerals continues unabated in different parts of Odisha.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:40 AM

Odisha DGP Abhay

Odisha DGP Abhay (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the growing trend of illegal mining and theft has become a challenge for minor mineral administration, the State government has directed the DGP to take immediate steps for effective enforcement activities.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has asked DGP Abhay for deployment of dedicated police forces at identified tehsils, sub-divisions and district headquarters to prevent theft and illegal mining of minor minerals.

Despite enforcement activities by revenue officers and special squads, theft of minor minerals continues unabated in different parts of the State. 

The direction on dedicated force deployment came after the enforcement activities were hampered following stiff resistance from the sand mafia and organised anti-socials. At times, the officers/squads also faced physical assault during raids. 

Even as one section of armed police reserve (APR) force has been deployed at each of the 10 identified tehsils and sub-divisions including Jaleswar, Dharmasala, Chilika, Tangi, Khurda and Jatni on the request of Revenue and Disaster Management department, the forces are not available for enforcement activities exclusively.

The DGP has been asked to instruct SPs and DCPs concerned to spare the services of the dedicated forces stationed at identified tehsils and sub-division headquarters for enforcement activities as and when required by the Revenue authorities.

“Assistance of police is essential for effective enforcement activities to curb theft and illegal mining of minor minerals,” the Chief Secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Revenue department has requested the Home department for deployment of one section of dedicated police reserve force at Nilagiri keeping in view the theft prospect in the sub-division.

Besides the locations previously identified for deployment of police forces, four other districts - Dhenkanal, Khurda, Jajpur and Cuttack also need dedicated force deployment to assist in enforcement activities. 

The DGP has also been told to take steps for deployment of dedicated police forces at Nilagiri, Khurda, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Cuttack to prevent theft and illegal lifting of minor minerals.

