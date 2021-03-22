Odisha's Ganjam issues fresh COVID guidelines

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: People coming to Ganjam from other states should strictly abide by Covid-19 norms in view of rising cases across the country and the high migrant population in the district, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said while issuing a fresh set of coronavirus guidelines on Sunday.

Any person coming to the district from outside has to inform the sarpanch of respective panchayat or executive officer of NAC/BeMC, and get a check up at the nearest health centre.

The guidelines also mandated RT-PCR test in case of Covid-like symptoms and necessary course of action like immediate isolation and prescribed treatment in cases found positive.

Last year, when the pandemic was in its initial phase, Ganjam topped the list of Covid hotspots with maximum cases.

But with sustained efforts of the administration and public participation, the situation was brought under control.

However, cases have been on rise since last week amid looming fear of a second wave. On Sunday, Ganjam district reported four fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,929. Of these, 21,656 have recovered, seven are undergoing treatment and 248 have succumbed.