STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ganjam issues fresh COVID guidelines

Last year, when the pandemic was in its initial phase, Ganjam topped the list of COVID hotspots with maximum cases.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  People coming to Ganjam from other states should strictly abide by Covid-19 norms in view of rising cases across the country and the high migrant population in the district, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said while issuing a fresh set of coronavirus guidelines on Sunday. 

Any person coming to the district from outside has to inform the sarpanch of respective panchayat or executive officer of NAC/BeMC, and get a check up at the nearest health centre.

The guidelines also mandated RT-PCR test in case of Covid-like symptoms and necessary course of action like immediate isolation and prescribed treatment in cases found positive. 

Last year, when the pandemic was in its initial phase, Ganjam topped the list of Covid hotspots with maximum cases.

But with sustained efforts of the administration and public participation, the situation was brought under control. 

However, cases have been on rise since last week amid looming fear of a second wave. On Sunday, Ganjam district reported four fresh cases taking the total tally to 21,929. Of these, 21,656 have recovered, seven are undergoing treatment and 248 have succumbed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp