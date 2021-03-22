STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri turns fortress ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit

Massive security arrangements have been made in Puri ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's visit to the holy town on Monday.

Published: 22nd March 2021 09:35 AM

Mock carcade drill in Puri.

Mock carcade drill in Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  Massive security arrangements have been made in Puri ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to the holy town on Monday. As many as 40 platoons of police and 250 officers have been deployed in Puri town and Konark for the President’s visit.

On Sunday, ADG, Law and Order Yashwant Jethwa inspected the Sri Jagannath temple and the helipad besides holding discussions with DIG Central Range JN Pankaj and the Puri SP on security arrangements. A mock carcade drill from the helipad to Srimandir was also conducted.

Official sources said an hour before the President’s arrival at Srimandir to offer prayers, the temple complex would be cleared of all devotees.

Except servitors on duty, none will be allowed inside during the President’s stay. The district administration also held talks with the servitors about arrangements.

Barricades would be raised on both sides of the road from the helipad to Srimandir including the Badadanda. Similar arrangements have been made at Konark where a mock drill was also conducted.

As per the schedule, the President and the First Lady would arrive at Puri helipad at 8.55 am and reach the temple gate at 9.05 am by car.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar, Puri Collector Samarth Verma and Kovind’s family servitor Narayan Gochhikar would escort the couple inside the temple. 

After spending about 40 minutes, the President and the First Lady would return to the helipad and fly to Konark at 10.05 am. They would visit the Sun Temple at 10.55 am and return to Konark Yatri Nivas at 11.15 am for lunch and rest.

The couple would then fly to Bhubaneswar in a chopper from Konark helipad.  This will be Kovind’s second visit to Srimandir as the President.

