STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Will Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spring a surprise to hold Pipili?

The BJD has fielded complete outsiders in some of the constituencies several times in the past and has been successful.

Published: 22nd March 2021 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suspense over the ruling BJD candidate for the Pipili Assembly seat continues even as the nomination process for the by-election has commenced.

Though there is a general impression that a member of late Pradip Maharathy’s family will get the nomination, developments over the last one week point towards the possibility that Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik may again spring a surprise by announcing the name of a complete newcomer for the seat. 

The BJD has fielded complete outsiders in some of the constituencies several times in the past and has been successful.

In the bypoll to Balasore Assembly seat held on November 2, 2020, the party pulled off a victory by fielding Swarup Kumar Das, a new face, who was not in contention for a ticket though several veterans were in the race. 

However, in Pipili, the ticket may go to a person who is not connected with day-to-day politics. The candidate is likely to be either a woman, a retired bureaucrat or a person with achievements in non-political field, sources said.

Though there has been demand from a section of the ruling BJD that the ticket should go to a family member of Maharathy, there seems to be a second thought about the issue.

Race for ticket has created an impression of differences between Maharathy’s wife Pratibha and his son Rudra Pratap, though both have denied it.

The Pipili Assembly constituency was represented by Maharathy for seven times since 1985 till his death with a gap of only one term between 1995 to 2000 when Judhistir Samantray of Congress won the seat.

If a family member of Maharathy is given a ticket, the seat will remain in the clutch of the family again as the ruling BJD does not see any serious contest for the party in the bypoll.

The Chief Minister had announced development projects worth Rs 68 crore for Pipili and Delang blocks in Puri district on February 24.

However, none from the Maharathy family was associated with the function. Political observers maintained that this may be a pointer towards future developments in the constituency where the bypoll will be held on April 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Pipili Pipili Bypolls Odisha CM Odisha
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp