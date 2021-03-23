STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 fresh COVID cases detected in Cuttack

Of the six cases detected from rural areas, four have been reported from Tangi and two from Nischintakoili and Badamba.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district on Monday registered 25 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 29,355. The new cases include highest 19 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. Of the 19 cases detected in CMC area, five have been reported from Gopalpur, three from Sri Sri University and two from Tala Telenga Bazaar.

One new case each has been recorded in Bidyadharpur, Buxi Bazaar Behera Sahi, Tulasipur Shelter Chowk, Nuapada, Chauliaganj, Mahanadi Vihar, Netaji Nagar, Sartol and CDA Sector-7 localities.  

Of the six cases detected from rural areas, four have been reported from Tangi and two from Nischintakoili and Badamba. With recovery of 13 Covid patients on the day, the number of active cases stands at 121 while the disease has so far claimed 133 lives including 86 from CMC area.

“Considering the situation, screening of passengers at Cuttack railway station has been intensified. Steps are being taken for formation and deployment of more Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) for aggressive testing, comprehensive contact tracing and isolating the positive patients,” said District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray. 

