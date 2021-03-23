Conjoined twins survivor Jaga leaves for home in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jaga, one of the separated conjoined twins who survived and was under treatment at SCB MCH, was discharged from the hospital and left for his home in Kandhamal district in a special ambulance with his mother on Monday. A two-member doctors’ team of Kandhamal DHH accompanied him.

“The six-year-old child has no health issues but will be kept under observation at the DHH. A special room has been arranged for him at the district hospital and local doctors advised to treat him in consultation with their counterparts in SCB MCH,” said Head of Neurosurgery department Prof Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Milipada in the district on April 9, 2015, the twins Jaga-Kalia suffered from a rare craniopagus disorder and were admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on July 13, 2017 for treatment with the help of Odisha government.

The conjoined twins were successfully separated by a team of doctors at AIIMS following two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017. They were brought to SCB for further care on September 7, 2019.

A 14-member team of specialists of different departments headed by Prof Mishra was treating the separated twins in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conference.

The health condition of Kalia, who was suffering from pneumonia, had deteriorated following which he was put on ventilator support. He succumbed at SCB on November 25, 2020.