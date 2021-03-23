STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Conjoined twins survivor Jaga leaves for home in Kandhamal

The conjoined twins were successfully separated by a team of doctors at AIIMS following two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Jaga was discharged from the hospital and left for his home in Kandhamal.

Jaga was discharged from the hospital and left for his home in Kandhamal.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Jaga, one of the separated conjoined twins who survived and was under treatment at SCB MCH, was discharged from the hospital and left for his home in Kandhamal district in a special ambulance with his mother on Monday. A two-member doctors’ team of Kandhamal DHH accompanied him. 

“The six-year-old child has no health issues but will be kept under observation at the DHH. A special room has been arranged for him at the district hospital and local doctors advised to treat him in consultation with their counterparts in SCB MCH,” said Head of Neurosurgery department Prof Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra. 

Born to Bhuyan Kanhar and Puspanjali of Milipada in the district on April 9, 2015, the twins Jaga-Kalia suffered from a rare craniopagus disorder and were admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi on July 13, 2017 for treatment with the help of Odisha government. 

The conjoined twins were successfully separated by a team of doctors at AIIMS following two surgeries on August 28 and October 25, 2017. They were brought to SCB for further care on September 7, 2019.

A 14-member team of specialists of different departments headed by Prof Mishra was treating the separated twins in consultation with AIIMS doctors through video conference.

The health condition of Kalia, who was suffering from pneumonia, had deteriorated following which he was put on ventilator support. He succumbed at SCB on November 25, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Conjoined Twins
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp