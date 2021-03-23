STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew in Odisha's Malkangiri for nine days

Concerned over the breach, locals have urged the administration to ensure Badayatra is celebrated formally in presence of a handful of devotees. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:46 AM

COVID norms being violated during celebration of ‘Nau Vihar’ at neighbouring Polur in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

COVID norms being violated during celebration of ‘Nau Vihar’ at neighbouring Polur in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Apprehending a surge in Covid-19 cases during the upcoming festivals, the administration on Monday imposed night curfew across the district from March 23 to 31.  As per an order issued by Collector Yedulla Vijay, the curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 6 am.

The restriction comes ahead of several festivals like Badayatra, Dolayatra and Holi during which people congregate in large numbers. Such congregations have potential to spread the virus, the order stated. 
It added that only 200 people will be allowed to participate in Badayatra on March 27.

The SP has been asked to ensure that all entry and exit points to the site where the festival is celebrated are monitored to prevent breach of Covid guidelines. People with influenza like infections will not be allowed to participate in the festival. 

The Collector has also empowered the Sub-Collector to impose prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to prevent any large gathering or breach of guidelines during the celebration of the festival. 

Meanwhile, Covid norms were thrown to the wind during celebration of ‘Nau Vihar’ during which deities were brought to Manyamkonda in the district in a procession from Polur in Andhra Pradesh.

The event was attended by people from Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the norms were openly flouted in presence of officials from the three states.

Concerned over the breach, locals have urged the administration to ensure Badayatra is celebrated formally in presence of a handful of devotees.

