Seven-day home isolation for returnees in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: With the spectre of Covid-19 resurgence looming, the Ganjam administration on Monday directed that all details of returnees from outside states be collected. The returnees have to be in 7-day home isolation.

Putting in place a spate of restrictive measures to keep any possible outbreak in check, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange instructed his officers that a strict vigil be kept on returnees by officials and sarpanchs. Covid call rooms will be opened in all the blocks and NACs of the district.

Currently, screening of passengers is being held at Berhampur railway station but similar screening and health checkup will be carried out at Chhatrapur and Khallikote. Kulange directed officials to stress on the five-point programme which was executed last year.

With a spate of festivals coming up, the district administration said only locals will participate in their respective area festivals. During this period, festivals including famous Budhi Thakurani Yatra, Danda Nacha and Dola Yatra are celebrated.

Earlier, the Collector had asked organisers to be cautious and follow Covid guidelines strictly. He had even warned to shut the temples whenever Covid norms are violated.

On Monday, he categorically asked natives of the district working in other states not to return to participate in festivals. In a video conferencing meeting with district level officials, he said if returnees are found to be participating in festivals, the events of the areas concerned will be stopped.

No crowd will be allowed at any place and people have been advised to follow the social distancing norm strictly.

Kulange said if Covid norms will not be followed strictly, possibility of lockdown and shutdown cannot be ruled out. He directed bus operators to carry passengers as per their capacity following the norms.

With day temperature on the rise, officials have been asked to remain alert to solve the problems. Water kiosks by the roadsides, repair of tube-wells on a war-footing and supply of water from tankers should be ensured, Kulange added.