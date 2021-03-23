STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven-day home isolation for returnees in Ganjam

With the spectre of COVID-19 resurgence looming, the Ganjam administration directed that all details of returnees from outside states be collected.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Home Isolation

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  With the spectre of Covid-19 resurgence looming, the Ganjam administration on Monday directed that all details of returnees from outside states be collected. The returnees have to be in 7-day home isolation.

Putting in place a spate of restrictive measures to keep any possible outbreak in check, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange instructed his officers that a strict vigil be kept on returnees by officials and sarpanchs. Covid call rooms will be opened in all the blocks and NACs of the district. 

Currently, screening of passengers is being held at Berhampur railway station but similar screening and health checkup will be carried out at Chhatrapur and Khallikote. Kulange directed officials to stress on the five-point programme which was executed last year. 

With a spate of festivals coming up, the district administration said only locals will participate in their respective area festivals.  During this period, festivals including famous Budhi Thakurani Yatra, Danda Nacha and Dola Yatra are celebrated.

Earlier, the Collector had asked organisers to be cautious and follow Covid guidelines strictly. He had even warned to shut the temples whenever Covid norms are violated.

On Monday, he categorically asked natives of the district working in other states not to return to participate in festivals. In a video conferencing meeting with district level officials, he said if returnees are found to be participating in festivals, the events of the areas concerned will be stopped.

No crowd will be allowed at any place and people have been advised to follow the social distancing norm strictly.

Kulange said if Covid norms will not be followed strictly, possibility of lockdown and shutdown cannot be ruled out. He directed bus operators to carry passengers as per their capacity following the norms. 

With day temperature on the rise, officials have been asked to remain alert to solve the problems. Water kiosks by the roadsides, repair of tube-wells on a war-footing and supply of water from tankers should be ensured, Kulange added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganjam Ganjam Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp