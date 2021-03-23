STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

With cluster in Bhubaneswar, Odisha braces for second wave

The cluster at XIMB is one of the biggest in the State so far since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Capital in March, 2020. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major cluster outbreak of Covid-19, 45 students and staff of Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) here tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours even as Odisha recorded a single-day spike of 146 cases - a 50 per cent jump from the previous day, and also the highest since January 22. 

The cluster at XIMB is one of the biggest in the State so far since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Capital in March, 2020. 

To check further spread of the virus, a team from BMC rushed to the premier B-school, sanitised the entire campus and sealed the premises until further orders. 

Around 200 samples were also drawn from the students and staff of the institute for the test.

“All faculty and students of the institute have now been tested for Covid-19.  Those who tested positive have been kept in isolation in separate rooms,” said Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. 

Analysis of travel history shows most of the infected persons in XIMB as well as the private institute in Cuttack had returned from high risk states including Maharashtra and Tamilnadu.

“Local authorities have been asked to intensify tracking of incoming passengers from these states and ensure their immediate testing,” Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said.

Apart from XIMB, a servitor of Lingaraj temple and three of his family members also tested positive for Covid-19. The new infections pushed the active case figure of the city beyond 100.

Terming the situation ‘alarming’, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seemed to have finally woken up from its slumber and decided to intensify enforcement activities and go for random testing at airport, railway station as well as hostels of educational institutions. 

Chaudhary said the situation in the Capital city has turned alarming as cases are being reported in double digits for the last 5 to 7 days.

“We have decided to intensify enforcement activities and go for random testing at airport, railway station as well as hostels,” he said. 

As cases surged in the State, night curfew also returned to Malkangiri district where the local administration imposed restriction on public movement between 9 pm and 6 am from March 23 and 31.

With Covid-19 raising its head again in the state, the Special Relief Commissioner said the health department is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Around 25,315 Covid tests were conducted across Odisha in the last 24 hours in which the test positivity rate remained 0.57 per cent.

Apart from cases in Bhubaneswar, 25 new cases were also reported from Cuttack including 19 from Cuttack Municipal Corporation jurisdiction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Coronavirus Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp