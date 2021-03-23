STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Youth hacks father to death in Odisha

The heated exchange soon turned ugly as Trinath, in a fit of rage, attacked Batakrushna with an axe.

Published: 23rd March 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old youth hacked his father to death and seriously injured his mother in Durgapur village within Jarapara police limits here on Monday.

The accused was identified as Trinath Behera. Police said Trinath, the only son of Batkrushna Behera, was a driver by profession. In the morning, he picked up a quarrel with his father over some issue.

The heated exchange soon turned ugly as Trinath, in a fit of rage, attacked Batakrushna with an axe.
The father received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

When Trinath’s mother Rukmini tried to rescue Batakrushna, she too was attacked. She received grievous injuries and was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital.

After committing the crime, Trinath surrendered before the police. SDPO Ashwini Sahu said, “On being informed about the crime, police reached Durgapur village but could not find the accused as he had absconded. However, he later surrendered. A murder case has been registered in this connection.”

Locals said Trinath was angry with his parents for their opposition to his love relationship with a woman of the village. This might be the reason behind the murder, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crime Odisha Murder
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp