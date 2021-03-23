Youth hacks father to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old youth hacked his father to death and seriously injured his mother in Durgapur village within Jarapara police limits here on Monday.

The accused was identified as Trinath Behera. Police said Trinath, the only son of Batkrushna Behera, was a driver by profession. In the morning, he picked up a quarrel with his father over some issue.

The heated exchange soon turned ugly as Trinath, in a fit of rage, attacked Batakrushna with an axe.

The father received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

When Trinath’s mother Rukmini tried to rescue Batakrushna, she too was attacked. She received grievous injuries and was rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital.

After committing the crime, Trinath surrendered before the police. SDPO Ashwini Sahu said, “On being informed about the crime, police reached Durgapur village but could not find the accused as he had absconded. However, he later surrendered. A murder case has been registered in this connection.”

Locals said Trinath was angry with his parents for their opposition to his love relationship with a woman of the village. This might be the reason behind the murder, they added.