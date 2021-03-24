18 MBBS students of Odisha's VIMSAR fined Rs 54,000 for ragging

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 18 fourth year MBBS students for their involvement in ragging of juniors earlier this month.

Director Lalit Meher said, the anti-ragging committee of the institution probed the allegation and as per its suggestion, 18 students were slapped with a fine of Rs 54,000.

Besides, the students have been issued warning letters and made to sign undertakings stating that they would not get involved in such incidents in future.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora confirmed that the students have deposited the fine amount on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the evening of March 10 when some fourth year MBBS students allegedly called second year students to the basketball ground.

When the second year students didn’t comply, the seniors came to their hostel in the night and again called them to the ground. The juniors were made to stand there from 11 pm to 4 am next morning.

The seniors also abused the juniors verbally and mentally harassed them. Subsequently, the second year students lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell.

After being informed about the incident, VIMSAR authorities immediately launched a probe and the senior students were slapped with the fine after being found guilty.

In a similar incident in October, 2018, some first year students and their parents had lodged complaints of ragging with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi.

After inquiry, VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 undergraduate students, who were members of the students’ union, from attending classes and library for one month over the allegation.