STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

18 MBBS students of Odisha's VIMSAR fined Rs 54,000 for ragging

Director Lalit Meher said, the anti-ragging committee of the institution probed the allegation and as per its suggestion, 18 students were slapped with a fine of Rs 54,000.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR

Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have imposed a fine of Rs 54,000 on 18 fourth year MBBS students for their involvement in ragging of juniors earlier this month.

Director Lalit Meher said, the anti-ragging committee of the institution probed the allegation and as per its suggestion, 18 students were slapped with a fine of Rs 54,000.

Besides, the students have been issued warning letters and made to sign undertakings stating that they would not get involved in such incidents in future. 

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora confirmed that the students have deposited the fine amount on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place in the evening of March 10 when some fourth year MBBS students allegedly called second year students to the basketball ground.

When the second year students didn’t comply, the seniors came to their hostel in the night and again called them to the ground. The juniors were made to stand there from 11 pm to 4 am next morning.

The seniors also abused the juniors verbally and mentally harassed them. Subsequently, the second year students lodged a complaint with the anti-ragging cell.

After being informed about the incident, VIMSAR authorities immediately launched a probe and the senior students were slapped with the fine after being found guilty.

In a similar incident in October, 2018, some first year students and their parents had lodged complaints of ragging with the anti-ragging cell, New Delhi.

After inquiry, VIMSAR authorities had debarred 23 undergraduate students, who were members of the students’ union, from attending classes and library for one month over the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIMSAR Veer Surendra Sai Institute MBBS MBBS Students
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp