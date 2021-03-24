STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asit Tripathy stresses industry boost in Odisha

Entrepreneurs from Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj met Tripathy and other senior officials of the State government at NOCCI Business Park. 

Published: 24th March 2021 09:32 AM

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Asit Tripathy on Tuesday stressed the need for strengthening industries with focus on setting up MSMEs and downstream units in every district of the State. 

During his visit to industrial complexes in Balasore, Tripathy interacted with local entrepreneurs and assured them that their issues and concerns will be addressed on a priority basis. 

“The new initiative of close engagement with entrepreneurs, awareness on facilitating policies, business reforms and support mechanism for promotion of industries will help in accelerating industrial growth in districts,” he said. 

Entrepreneurs from Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj met Tripathy and other senior officials of the State government at NOCCI Business Park here. 

Issues like gas grid infrastructure implementation by GAIL for industries located in the districts, fast-tracking of textile unit to be set up by IOCL at Basudevpur in Bhadrak, expansion of Hyderabad Industries Limited at Somnathpur Industrial Estate in Balasore and plans for inauguration of Highland Agro were discussed during the meeting. 

