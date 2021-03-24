East Coast Railway to run two MEMU trains

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run MEMU trains from Keonjhar to Bhubaneswar and Angul to Puri besides extending services of Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur Special train to Kirandul.

The Bhubaneswar-Keonjhar MEMU will leave Bhubaneswar at 4.35 pm from March 30. In the return direction, it will leave Keonjhar at 6.30 am from March 31. The Puri-Angul MEMU will depart Puri at 4.45 pm from April 5 and in return direction, leave Angul at 5.45 pm from April 6.

The Puri-Hatia Special will run from Puri from April 1 till further notice. The train will leave Puri at 8.30 pm and reach Hatia at 10.45 am the following day. In the return direction, the train will leave Hatia at 4 pm.

Similarly, the Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Special will run from April 3. The train will leave Sambalpur at 6 am and arrive at Puri at 12.50 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Puri at 3.45 pm.

The Visakhapatnam-Jagdalpur-Visakhapatnam Special will be extended up to Kirandul from April 1.ECoR has also decided to restore the services of 16 trains in the State.

The trains include Hirakhand Express, Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road link Express, Puri-Gunupur Express and Visakhapatnam-Gunupur Passenger.

Earlier, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka had sought restoration of train services in the Parliament. Appreciating Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for restoring the train services, Ulaka said this was urgently needed.

“There are a few other trains that need to be restored and I hope that is taken care of,” he added.