STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Cabinet nod to develop infrastructure of two hockey stadiums

Of the amount, Rs 90 crore will be allocated through budget spread across three financial years starting from 2020-21.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the ‘State-level Sports Infrastructure Development Project’ for development of infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and construction of International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

As the State is going to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 with venues at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to expand and upgrade infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium and construction of a new grand hockey stadium at Rourkela, the second venue for the international sporting event. 

The State Government has established High Performance Centres (HPCs) in various sports disciplines at Kalinga Stadium in partnership with various corporates and elite sportspersons.

The State Level Sports Infrastructure Development Project will undertake further expansion and upgradation of Kalinga Stadium sports complex and construction of the new stadium at Rourkela at an estimated cost of Rs 356.38 crore.

Of the amount, Rs 90 crore will be allocated through budget spread across three financial years starting from 2020-21.

The balance amount is to be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust, Sundargarh and Odisha Sports Development Fund (OSDF). The project will be completed within 16 months. 

Giving its stamp of approval to 10 proposals, the Cabinet gave its nod for amendment of certain provisions of Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017 to settle land less than 30 sq mtr in favour of person in actual possession to facilitate construction of house under PMAY and other schemes under ‘Housing for All’.

In order to facilitate beneficiaries of different housing schemes of Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for execution of lease deeds, the government has decided to waive interest payable on delayed payment of premium to the tune of Rs 29.15 crore by the two agencies. 

The proposal of ST and SC Development department for regularisation of 100 contractual tribal language teachers as a one-time measure was also approved. The teachers were appointed in 2008.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Orissa Minerals Rules, 2007 to make provisions of penalty more stringent for illegal mining, theft of minerals and illegal storage and transportation.

The term of imprisonment for illegal mining has been enhanced from one year to two years and fine Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Eye on hockey 

Rs 365.38 cr Cost of expansion of Kalinga Stadium and construction of new stadium at Rourkela

Rs 90 cr to be allocated through budget spread across three financial years 

The new stadium at Rourkela will have seating capacity of 20,000

The project will be completed within 16 months 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalinga Stadium Odisha Hockey Stadium Odisha Cabinet Odisha
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp