Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks collectors to strictly enforce norms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the second wave of Covid-19 looms over Odisha with spike in cases, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the district authorities to spread awareness and strictly enforce guidelines by enhancing surveillance.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State through video conference with district collectors, SPs and other stake holders, the Chief Minister warned that the State will be faced with a very dangerous situation unless strict precautionary measures are taken.

Stating that the situation is rapidly deteriorating in Odisha, he said that the pandemic has come back to some states again.

The second wave has turned out to be more dangerous than the first wave of the pandemic in some countries, the Chief Minister said and directed the district authorities to give special attention to enforcing the guidelines like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands at public places, especially in markets, religious institutions and wedding venues.

The Chief Minister asked the district authorities to convene awareness and coordination meetings with local leaders, panchayat representatives and religious institutions to stop the re-emergence of the pandemic.

Stating that returning to lockdowns will be very difficult at a time when normalcy was returning in the field of economy and livelihood creation, the Chief Minister called upon people to obey guidelines to prevent such a situation.

Directing all departments concerned with the Covid-19 management to take it up seriously, he directed the Health, Information and Public Relations departments to step up public awareness campaign. He asked the Chief Secretary to review the Covid-19 situation on a daily basis.