Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to intervene over closure of Talcher thermal plant

“I draw your immediate attention and request you to direct NTPC to address the state's concerns due to closure of TTPS and take steps for early execution of the Stage-III project,” the letter said

Published: 24th March 2021 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the NTPC shutting down its 460 MW Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) ahead of schedule, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shot off a letter to the Centre seeking immediate intervention to address the concerns of the state.

In his letter to Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh, the Chief Minister said the closure of TTPS will have severe direct and indirect impact on thousands of families and the local economy.

“I draw your immediate attention and request you to direct NTPC to address the concerns of the state due to closure of TTPS and take steps for early execution of the Stage-III project. I assure you all support from the state government in this regard,” the letter said.

Though NTPC proposed in 2010 to expand the capacity of the thermal power station by installing 2 super critical units of 660 MW each and the state government has given necessary approvals to the Stage-III expansion plan, NTPC is yet to execute the project, he said.

Expressing concern over non-execution of the expansion plan, the Chief Minister said the state-run bulk power trading company GRIDCO has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC in December 2010 for the 660 MW power plants.

He said TTPS is one of the oldest thermal power stations of the country and was set up by the state government. The Stage-I (240 MW) was commissioned in 1968 and Stage-II (220 MW) in 1982. Later, NTPC acquired the plant in 1995.

