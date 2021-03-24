STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government mulling to stop physical classes

The spread of infection in two private higher education institutes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar has raised concern over safety of students in campuses across Odisha.

Published: 24th March 2021 11:07 AM

Classroom

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After educational institutions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack reporting cluster outbreak of Covid-19, the Odisha government is contemplating to stop physical classes from April 1 and ask students to only attend remedial sessions in schools.

Currently, classes are being conducted in schools for the secondary (Class IX and X) and higher secondary (Class XI and XII) students in physical mode.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said courses of the students will be completed in schools by April 1 after which revision will start and the department is mulling to focus more on online classes during this period. Only those having doubts will be asked to visit school campus to attend doubt clearing sessions.

The Minister, however, said Covid SOP is being implemented with all seriousness in schools for which the department has managed to check the spread of the infections in campuses effectively.

He added that instructions have also been issued to the district authorities for proper enforcement of the safety guidelines in school hostels.

Meanwhile, the higher educational institutions in the Capital have also been asked to intensify their safety enforcement in campuses and hostels after the cluster outbreak of the virus in XIMB on Monday.

The Higher Education department has asked the University and College authorities to focus on regular screening and compulsory use of masks apart from social distancing. 

As per the direction of Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, random testing will be conducted by BMC soon in hostels of educational institutions.

