Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society opens its doors in Kotia

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bid to checkmate Andhra Pradesh, the Koraput chapter of Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has begun marketing activities in the disputed Kotia cluster where AP traders called the shots.

Minor forest produce, one of the key livelihood sources of Phagunasenari, Talagolluru, Phatusenari, Kotia and Tala Ganjaipadar villagers was going to AP businessmen due to lack of scope for sale to government or private agencies in the district. ORMAS has now made an entry into the market space.

The agency has begun tamarind procurement from different villages to expand its network. It has also set a good price (Rs 36/kg as opposed to Rs 30/kg set by outside traders) to encourage producers to sell their stock and not resort to distress sale.

Kartik Roshan, a senior official of ORMAS Koraput chapter, informed that the agency has already procured 10 metric tonne of tamarind from Pottangi and Narayanapatna blocks and targets to procure up to 50 metric tonne this year.

While the move will improve tribal livelihood and uplift the socio-economic status of the villagers, locals have apparently lent their support to the agency.