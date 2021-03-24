Orissa High Court dismisses judicial officer’s plea against compulsory retirement

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a petition which a judicial officer had filed over a decade back challenging his compulsory retirement order.

Rama Chandra Mohanty while serving as civil judge (senior division) at Koraput was directed to retire in public interest with effect from March 22, 2010 at the age of 50. The Law Department had issued a notification to this effect on March 9, 2010.

Mohanty had sought quashing of the order of compulsory retirement and for all consequential service benefits in the same year.

The petition lay unheard till it was dismissed on March 17 this year. While dismissing the petition, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice BP Routray said, “Upon a careful scrutiny of the entire service record of the petitioner and the materials produced before us, we do not see any reason to view the order of compulsory retirement as mala fide or not warranted in public interest”.

"The pending disciplinary proceedings against him, the nature of charges framed there under, and the entries made in the CCRs, as well as the nature of complaints seen from the personal file, all present a picture that is at odds with what the petitioner has sought to project. Not only the adverse remarks were duly communicated to him, but other materials on record justify the impugned order of compulsory retirement," the bench ruled.

Mohanty had joined the Odisha Judicial Service as a probationary munsif on January 2, 1985 and was posted as Judicial Magistrate First Class on March 7, 1987.

After posting at different places from time to time he was promoted out-of-turn as Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate on July 8, 1994. He was promoted to the cadre of Civil Judge on September 27, 1999.