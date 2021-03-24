Pratap Chandra Sarangi seeks funds for filling up vacant posts in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Tuesday sought special funds from the Centre for filling up of vacant posts at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and its satellite centre in Balasore.

In his second letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the issue, Sarangi expressed concern over the large number of vacancies in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

He said the institute, one of the six set up under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), has higher patient load as compared to its counterparts and this has been creating tremendous pressure on the existing faculty and staff.

“At present funds are uniformly allocated for all the six AIIMS regardless of the vital aspect of patient load. Besides, faculty recruitment has been an issue in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as the proposal to create additional posts is pending with the apex decision making authority for quite some time,” he said.

Sarangi urged the Union Health Minister to allocate special funds for AIIMS Bhubaneswar keeping in view its highest patient load and existence of a satellite centre.