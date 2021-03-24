STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Pratap Chandra Sarangi seeks funds for filling up vacant posts in AIIMS Bhubaneswar

In his second letter to Harsh Vardhan on the issue, Sarangi expressed concern over the large number of vacancies in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.  

Published: 24th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Tuesday sought special funds from the Centre for filling up of vacant posts at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and its satellite centre in Balasore.  

In his second letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on the issue, Sarangi expressed concern over the large number of vacancies in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.  

He said the institute, one of the six set up under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), has higher patient load as compared to its counterparts and this has been creating tremendous pressure on the existing faculty and staff.  

“At present funds are uniformly allocated for all the six AIIMS regardless of the vital aspect of patient load. Besides, faculty recruitment has been an issue in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as the proposal to create additional posts is pending with the apex decision making authority for quite some time,” he said.

Sarangi urged the Union Health Minister to allocate special funds for AIIMS Bhubaneswar keeping in view its highest patient load and existence of a satellite centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Chandra Sarangi AIIMS AIIMS Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp