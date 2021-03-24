Skeletal staff cripple Odisha government's Vigilance wing

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large scale vacancies have hit functioning of the State Vigilance wing, derailing investigation into several important cases.

Of the sanctioned strength of 51 DSPs, 24 posts are lying vacant even after promotional posting of 13 in-charge DSPs as regular DSPs. Similarly, 68 posts of the sanctioned strength of 149 in the rank of Inspector of Police are vacant.

Recently, 17 inspectors were promoted to the rank of DSP and after the promotional postings of inspectors, the vacancy position in the rank of inspector will go up to 85 which would constitute about 57 per cent of the sanctioned strength.

At least 14 Vigilance units in the State are now functioning without a DSP due to the critical shortfall of manpower. The units included Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Angul, Puri, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada and Nabarangpur.

Vigilance is one of the key organisations in the Naveen Patnaik government which is overburdened to maintain transparency and remain vigilant against corruption. Despite many irregularities coming to light, there have been no efforts to fill these vacancies.

Since inspectors constitute a major part of investigating, inquiring and verifying officers in State Vigilance, the large number of existing vacancies in the rank is seriously affecting its smooth functioning.

A senior Vigilance officer said the vacancy has contributed to large scale pendency of cases, files and inquiry reports for years together. Besides, the vacancies in DSP rank has also been causing severe operational and administrative dislocation affecting the Vigilance work, he said.

“With only 27 DSPs, the workload has multiplied manifold, especially in view of the large number of references being received from the Lokayukta. The government should immediately take steps to fill up the vacancies,” the officer said.

The Odisha Police had recently prepared a list of officers, who could be promoted to the rank of Inspectors and sought their Vigilance clearance.

After an internal verification, 44 police officers posted at different districts have been found suitable for posting to Vigilance.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Directorate is learnt to have recommended the names of 16 inspectors, who have been promoted as DSPs to be posted in the organisation as soon as possible along with six police inspectors, who represented for their posting to Vigilance and the organisation found them suitable to work in the wing.

VACANCIES

Of 51 DSP posts, 24 are lying vacant even after promotional posting of 13 in-charge DSPs as regular DSPs

68 posts of the sanctioned strength of 149 in the rank of Inspector of Police are vacant