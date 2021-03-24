STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Skeletal staff cripple Odisha government's Vigilance wing

Large scale vacancies have hit functioning of the State Vigilance wing, derailing investigation into several important cases.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large scale vacancies have hit functioning of the State Vigilance wing, derailing investigation into several important cases.

Of the sanctioned strength of 51 DSPs, 24 posts are lying vacant even after promotional posting of 13 in-charge DSPs as regular DSPs. Similarly, 68 posts of the sanctioned strength of 149 in the rank of Inspector of Police are vacant. 

Recently, 17 inspectors were promoted to the rank of DSP and after the promotional postings of inspectors, the vacancy position in the rank of inspector will go up to 85 which would constitute about 57 per cent of the sanctioned strength.

At least 14 Vigilance units in the State are now functioning without a DSP due to the critical shortfall of manpower. The units included Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Angul, Puri, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nuapada and Nabarangpur. 

Vigilance is one of the key organisations in the Naveen Patnaik government which is overburdened to maintain transparency and remain vigilant against corruption. Despite many irregularities coming to light, there have been no efforts to fill these vacancies.

Since inspectors constitute a major part of investigating, inquiring and verifying officers in State Vigilance, the large number of existing vacancies in the rank is seriously affecting its smooth functioning.

A senior Vigilance officer said the vacancy has contributed to large scale pendency of cases, files and inquiry reports for years together. Besides, the vacancies in DSP rank has also been causing severe operational and administrative dislocation affecting the Vigilance work, he said. 

“With only 27 DSPs, the workload has multiplied manifold, especially in view of the large number of references being received from the Lokayukta. The government should immediately take steps to fill up the vacancies,” the officer said.

The Odisha Police had recently prepared a list of officers, who could be promoted to the rank of Inspectors and sought their Vigilance clearance.

After an internal verification, 44 police officers posted at different districts have been found suitable for posting to Vigilance. 

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Directorate is learnt to have recommended the names of 16 inspectors, who have been promoted as DSPs to be posted in the organisation as soon as possible along with six police inspectors, who represented for their posting to Vigilance and the organisation found them suitable to work in the wing. 

VACANCIES

Of 51 DSP posts, 24 are lying vacant even after promotional posting of 13 in-charge DSPs as regular DSPs

68 posts of the sanctioned strength of 149 in the rank of Inspector of Police are vacant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Odisha Vigilance
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp