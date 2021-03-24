STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srimandir to be sanitised before Holi

In view of COVID-19 resurgence in the State, the SJTA has decided to observe Dolapurnima festival in strict adherence to all the safety norms.

Devotees enter Srimandir.

Devotees enter Srimandir. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: In view of Covid-19 resurgence in the State, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to observe Dolapurnima festival in strict adherence to all the safety norms.

In a meeting of the Chhatisha Nijog (confederation of servitor bodies) held on Tuesday, it was decided to close Srimandir for devotees for a day to sanitise the temple complex. Besides, use of masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing norm will be strictly enforced.

Chief Administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar said the decision was taken as a large number of devotees is expected at the shrine to witness the Rajrajeswar Vesha (Suna Vesha) of the Trinity on the occasion of Dolapurnima on March 28.

A modified standard operating procedure (SOP) would be issued in this regard soon. This apart, servitors were urged to get themselves and their family members, particularly those between 45 and 60 years of age, vaccinated at the earliest.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma said Srimandir will be closed for devotees for a day to sanitise the temple complex. The administration would fix the date for sanitisation.

Besides, six feet social distancing would be ensured for devotees while moving in queues through the barricades to enter the shrine.

Verma said it is observed that people visiting the temple are complacent about Covid-19.

"We would ensure that Covid safety protocol is followed strictly. Restrictions have been imposed on gatherings during Holi festival. Police have been instructed to prevent religious congregation at temples across the district on the occasion. Besides, devotees coming to Puri by trains have to undergo thermal screening at the railway station. Those with symptoms would be made to go for RT-PCR test," the Collector added. 

