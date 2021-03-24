Water crisis looms large as ponds turn dry, tanks go defunct in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BALANGIR: The threat of water scarcity has begun to haunt many villages across the State with the advent of summer.

Villagers of Bairagipadar under Borrigumma block are a worried lot as they have only two bore wells to cater to a population of 200.

The bore wells were dug by the block authorities two years back as no other water body was present in the vicinity.

However, one became defunct after a year when the solar panel was stolen while water level of the other has gone down and is unable to cater to the entire village.

Villagers specially women have to walk for around three km daily to fetch water from a canal of the Upper Kolab project.

Reportedly, they have been demanding repair of the bore wells for several months but the block authorities are yet to respond. Despite several attempts, Borrigumma BDO could not be contacted to respond on the issue.

The situation in Asurla village under Bangomunda block of Balangir district is no better. The bordering village with a population of 2000 has only over 15 tube wells for water supply.

To make matters worrisome, villagers allege that water from almost all the tube wells has high concentration of fluoride and thereby unfit for consumption.

Two years back, the administration had constructed a water tank in the village under Basudha scheme. The tank benefitted Asurla, Bartunda and Sandhisar villages. But it is defunct since last month forcing villagers to collect water from a well located a km away.

Sources said many villages like Asurla are gaping at water crisis which gets worse in summers. Contacted, Bangomunda BDO Ripunath Suna said he is aware of the issue and will take due action soon.