Worker dies after falling from IISER building

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Exposing the sorry state of occupational safety on construction sites, a 29-year-old labourer died allegedly after falling from the third floor of the IISER building at Laudigaon in Golanthara on Monday evening.

Deceased Udayanath Nayak, who belonged to Keluapalli village, was engaged with a Delhi-based firm which had been entrusted the construction work.

Locals present at the spot said Nayak did not have any safety gear. He was rushed to Keluapalli hospital and later shifted to MKCH-MCH where doctors declared him dead.

While Nayak’s parents filed a case with police on Tuesday, tension prevailed in Keluapalli when the body arrived after postmortem.

Questioning the safety arrangement for labourers, the villagers demanded adequate compensation following which company officials agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh.

Though Rs 2 lakh was paid to the family on the day, they were assured the rest of the payment in a week.