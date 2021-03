By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A week after the discovery of an ancient temple and Shivalinga that were found submerged in Baitarani river under Dasarathpur block, four idols were found in the area near Siddheswar temple on Tuesday.

The idols of Goddess Laxmi, a Shiva linga and a bull made from black chlorite stone were found during sand mining by some persons using JCB machines.

The district administration has written to the State Archaeological wing to ascertain the age and antiquity of the idols.