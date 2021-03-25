Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi urges MHA to hike home guards’ allowance in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Wednesday requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to hold talks with Odisha government and hike the duty allowance of home guards in the State.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, she said, “There are over 17,000 home guards in Odisha but each one of them are getting only Rs 300 everyday as duty call allowance. The Supreme Court in March 2015 had ordered equal pay for equal work. As it was not followed, Odisha Home Guards Association had approached the Orissa High Court which ordered the government to pay Rs 533 duty call allowance. But the direction has also not been implemented.”

The Supreme Court in March 2015 had directed the states to pay home guards the duty allowance at such rates, total of which 30 days (a month) comes to minimum of the pay to which the police personnel of State are entitled.