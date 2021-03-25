STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJP demands probe after audio of BJD MLA Byomkesh Ray threat to cop goes viral

Byomkesh Ray, in a telephonic conversation with Gurucharan Behera, a sub inspector of Bansadar police station, is heard directing the latter to act in a case.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

odisha assembly

Odisha Legislators during proceedings of the House. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/BHUBANESWAR:  Biju Janata Dal legislator from Chandbali constituency Byomkesh Ray has landed in soup with a purported audio clip in which he is alleged to be threatening a police officer going viral in social media.

Ray, in a telephonic conversation with Gurucharan Behera, a sub inspector of Bansadar police station, is heard directing the latter to act in a case.

The MLA threatened the police officer to get him transferred to Maoist-hit Motu area in Koraput (which actually is in Malkangiri) if he failed to follow his orders. 

“You know about the political problems in the locality but you are deliberately provoking them. You must have heard about Motu. I will go to the DGP and have you dumped there”, the the audio clip revealed.

Behera, on the other hand, said he has informed about the incident to the OIC of Bansadar police station. He said the MLA had threatened him thrice in the last one month over the same demand. Behera said he would continue to do his job sincerely in any place he is posted at.

Meanwhile, the alleged threat of Ray to the police officer rocked the Assembly on Wednesday with the  BJP demanding a probe into the matter. Raising the issue during zero hour, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik strongly disapproved the inappropriate behaviour of the ruling party legislator to a serving police officer.  

He sought a ruling from Speaker SN Patro directing the BJD MLA to behave properly with government servants.

Naik said it is not desirable from a law maker, especially from the treasury benches, to abuse a police office asking him to stay within his limits and threatening him to be dumped at Motu in Maoist-infested Malkangiri district.

Responding to the allegations of Naik, MLA Ray said the Leader of Opposition is misleading the House by producing a distorted version of the conversation.

Admitting that he had a telephonic conversation with the ASI, the BJD MLA described the police officer as corrupt and extorting money from innocent people by using his power.

“I need no lesson from Naik how to talk. I was annoyed with ASI as he has been harassing innocent people,” Ray told mediapersons outside the Assembly.

Naik said the BJD MLA has no right to misbehave with police officer. If he has any complaint against the ASI, he could have taken up the matter before appropriate authority or 5T panel, he added.

Dubbing it as a trivial issue, government Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick said it does not behove the Leader of Opposition to take up such issues in the Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byomkesh Ray BJP BJD
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp