Cry for water gets louder in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

Sarpanch of Goda panchayat Susama Swain informed that around 146 tube wells in the area remain unused due to increased salinity in the water.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:41 AM

Water scarcity grips the coastal villages of Jagatsinghpur as women are forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  With mercury on a constant rise, large number of villages of Erasama and Balikuda blocks are reeling under water scarcity due to defunct tube wells and sporadic water supply through tankers. 

Women walking miles with pitchers to fetch drinking water is a common sight in these coastal areas. With the Rs 137-crore proposed piped water supply project on Devi river under Naugaon block yet to be completed, locals have now urged for establishment of check dams across the river. 

Groundwater level is experiencing rapid depletion (down at least 3-4 metres in the past fortnight) and poor flow of water in well and ponds have worsened the situation.

Earlier, water was available after digging up to 100 feet for tube wells which has now gone up to 200-250 feet, forcing people to resort to contaminated water from ponds and dug up pits. To make things worse, supply of drinking water by tankers is irregular and inadequate. 

“Steps are being taken to provide drinking water through tankers to Japa, Goda, Gadabishnupur, Ambiki, Dhinkia, Gadaharishpur, Andhari and other panchayats under Erasama block,” said BDO Kailash Behera, adding that the mega piped water project on Devi river, aimed at meeting the water needs of 11 panchayats of Balikuda block and 12 panchayats of Erasama block, will be completed soon. 

