Identify water scarcity hotspots in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik

It has been the priority of the government to ensure quality drinking water supply to the citizens especially during the summer season.

Published: 25th March 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the summer getting harsher, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday directed the officials to identify water scarcity hotspots in the State and take immediate remedial measures.

Reviewing the drinking water situation in urban and rural areas of the State in virtual mode, the Chief Minister directed the panchayats and civic bodies to submit proof of their preparedness to combat the crisis.

“Since the summer season arrived early this year and is expected to be hotter than usual, we need to be better prepared than previous years to ensure proper water supply in the rural and urban areas,” he said.

He further directed officials to map the hotspot areas, which are facing water supply regularly, and ensure that preventive steps are taken immediately. All the gram panchayats and urban local bodies are required to give a certificate on 100 percent readiness.

“A fool-proof grievance redressal system and technology-driven monitoring system should be put in place,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the State government has been making huge investments in drinking water supply in urban and rural areas. As many as 89 mega projects worth Rs 17,000 crore for rural areas are already under implementation.

“We are working towards ensuring 100 per cent piped water supply connection to all rural households by 2024,” he said.

In the urban areas, more than Rs 3,800 crore have been spent in the last three years and it is planned that all the urban households will be provided with piped water supply by 2022.

He asked senior officials to closely monitor adherence to the protocols and ensure strict action against erring officials.

“I suggest that the Chief Secretary and the Collectors conduct regular review on this issue," the Chief Minister said. Against the daily demand of 1,088 million litre of drinking water, 1,093 million litre is supplied to urban areas in the State. While pipe water connection was given to 3 lakh households in 2016, now the number has reached 8.3 lakh.

