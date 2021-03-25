STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Night curfew in Odisha's Nabarangpur from today

To stem the spread of COVID-19, night curfew will be imposed in Nabarangpur district from March 25, till further orders.

Published: 25th March 2021

Odisha Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: To stem the spread of Covid-19, night curfew will be imposed in Nabarangpur district from March 25, till further orders.

Announcing this on Wednesday, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra said the curfew will be observed from 8 pm to 6 am and movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited during this period.

“Besides, no gathering beyond five persons will be allowed during this period in any public or private places except gathering inside house or house premises”, said the Collector’s order. Similarly, weddings, cultural events and political meetings will not be permitted. 

All hotel owners where people from outside the district stay on a regular basis, have been asked to take all Covid-19 precautionary measures and keep isolation rooms ready during the period.

The Sub-Collector of Nabarangpur has been directed to monitor the situation and impose prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of CrPC if necessary.

In the last one month, 10 positive cases have been reported in the district. Of them, three persons were found infected in Dongriguda village under Umerkote block and four in Chaunriaguda village under Nabarangpur block.

The sudden spike is being attributed to the return of people from different parts of the country to Nabarangpur. Night curfew was imposed in Malkangiri district from March 23.

