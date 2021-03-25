STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, cluster in Nuapada

New COVID-19 cases surged further in Odisha with 170 persons from 23 districts testing positive in the last 24 hours.

Published: 25th March 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/NUAPADA: New Covid-19 cases surged further in Odisha on Wednesday with 170 persons from 23 districts testing positive in the last 24 hours. 

Fresh cases continued to remain above 100 for the fifth time in last six days. Around 110 cases were detected on March 18, 120 on March 19, 146 on March 21 and 113 on March 22.

Of the new cases, maximum 27 were in Nuapada followed by Khurda and Cuttack at 23 each and Sundargarh 22. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.65 per cent of 25,829 testes.

After two clusters in Cuttack city, the emergence of a new cluster in Nuapada district has put the health administration on its toes.

After the 27 cases on Tuesday, 33 more, including 29 from one village, tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday.

District Nodal Officer for Covid-19 Gopal Chandra Mallick confirmed that all the 29 persons were found positive from Bhramanpara village under Godal panchayat of Sinapali block. The patients included 16 women and 13 men.

“Many people from Bhramanpara village had frequently visited Deoghar in nearby Chhattisgarh for trade purposes. The possible cause of transmission is under investigation. We suspect that they might have contracted the virus from Chhattisgarh,” he said.

Two others from Komna and one each from Khariar and Nuapada were also found positive. Apart from Nuapada, the steady rise of infection in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has become a challenge.Four places, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj have recorded a very high TPR between March 6 and 22.

The TPR was highest at 6.35 pc in Cuttack, 5.75 pc in Bhubaneswar, 3.95 pc in Sundargarh and 3.5 pc in Mayurbhanj as compared to the State’s average of 0.5 pc during the period.  

Incidentally, three among the four places have low RT-PCR test share. While the share was only 10.5 pc in Bhubaneswar, it was 22 pc in Sundargarh and 32 pc in Mayurbhanj.

The share of RT-PCR in Cuttack was 63.6 pc and only 19.4 pc in Ganjam, which was the epicentre of the infection outbreak last year.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the RT-PCR test has picked up after the districts were asked to ensure at least 40 pc of such tests of their daily total.

“Districts where clusters are emerging have been asked to do aggressive contact tracing and testing,” he added.

