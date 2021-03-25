Odisha's Kalahandi to ramp up COVID testing

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With Kalahandi reporting 36 new Covid-19 cases in the last one week, the administration has decided to scale up vaccination drive and testing.

Two of the active cases have been admitted to Covid hospital in Bhawanipatna and two more were referred to VSS Medical College.

While 500 rapid antigen tests were being done per day till March 14, it has been decided to increase the number of such tests to 800 a day now.

The administration on Wednesday began thermal screening and sample collection at Kesinga railway station.

The district has 36 vaccination centres and each has a target to vaccinate 100 persons per day, six days a week.

So far, 9,222 health workers (94 per cent of the total strength), 6,116 frontline workers (86 pc of the total strength), 31,881 senior citizens and 1,345 persons above 45 years of age with co-morbidity have been vaccinated in Kalahandi district.

Meanwhile, the district administration officials on Wednesday used public address system to create awareness among people to adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

Patrolling intensified

Police have intensified patrolling at the bordering areas to prevent breach of Covid guidelines during the ensuing ‘Badayatra’ festival.

Four deities - Kanamraj, Balraj, Potraj and Mutuyulamma (Jagyanseni) - will be brought to Maulima temple in Malkangiri town on March 27 in a huge procession during the festival from Polur in Andhra Pradesh.

Expecting participation of a large number of devotees from Chhattisgarh, AP and Madhya Pradesh, the Malkangiri administration and police have put in all measures to observe the rituals with strict adherence to Covid-19 rules. Night curfew has been imposed in the district till March 31.