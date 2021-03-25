STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two labourers crushed after jumbo knocks down hut in Odisha

When forest officials rushed to the spot, they found Kujur dead under the debris and Mirdha was rescued in a critical condition.

Published: 25th March 2021 10:15 AM

A villager outside his damaged house.

A villager outside his damaged house.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two labourers were crushed to death under the debris when an elephant knocked down the kutcha house they were sleeping in Kudhernisha village of Sambalpur district on Tuesday night.

The deceased were identified as Telenga Kujur (54) of Runipali village and Hiralal Mirdha (60) of Junani village, both under Bargarh district. They were working as labourers in Kudhernisha.

Forest officials said, the 13-year-old tusker has been raiding Kudhernisha and its nearby villages under the Sadar forest range for around a week during which it damaged many houses.

On Tuesday night, the elephant entered Kudhernisha probably in search of food and damaged two kutcha houses. Kujur and Mirdha, sleeping inside the huts, were trapped under the debris. After the incidents, the elephant moved towards Dumerchuan reserve forest nearby.

When forest officials rushed to the spot, they found Kujur dead under the debris and Mirdha was rescued in a critical condition. Mirdha died while being shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) at Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur forest officials have moved the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) seeking his intervention following the recent incidents of elephant rampage. 

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sambalpur, Sanjeet Kumar said although the elephants are not directly attacking humans, they are damaging houses and other property which are causing deaths and injuries. 
He added that efforts to drive it away from human habitations have proved futile so far.

“Since elephants are Schedule animals under Section 40 (2) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, we have informed the PCCF Wildlife about the tusker and they will take a decision in this regard. We are monitoring its behaviour and movement and will submit a detailed report to PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden shortly”, he said, adding that based on the report and suggestions of the PCCF wildlife, the next course of action will be decided. 

Bear enters Kotpad CHC

Panic gripped Kotpad after a bear strayed into the local community health centre (CHC) campus on Tuesday.

The wild animal did not harm anyone and later escaped into the nearby bushy areas in the night. Locals said, there are over 20 bears in Kamara, Anchala, Parli, Nuagaon, Kusumi and Kudra areas and the animals enter Borrigumma and Kotpad villages under Jeypore forest division in search of food.

As a result, locals fear to venture out in the evening. A few days back, a bear had entered Aunli village and climbed atop a tree.

Prior to that, another one had walked into Lodijodi village looking for food. In both instances, the animals did not harm people.

Jeypore DFO NSJP Singh informed that forest staff have been asked to drive out bears from human habitations and keep an eye on their movements.

