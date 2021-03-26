COVID vaccine registration for everyone aged above 45 from April 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The registration for Covid vaccination of people, aged 45 plus irrespective of health conditions, will commence from April 1.

People, who are born before January 1, 1977 can register online on CoWIN portal or on-site for inoculation.

After the Centre expanded the prioritised age group to include all persons aged above 45 following the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, the State government on Thursday clarified that there will be no need for co-morbidity certificate for people aged 45 to 59 years from next month.

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to instruct all Programme Managers and vaccination teams to undertake necessary measures for expansion of the vaccination drive to include the new categories of beneficiaries and also widely disseminate information in their localities to increase uptake of vaccination services.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the CoWIN portal is being suitably modified by the Ministry of Health for doing away with the need for co-morbidity certificate at the time of online and on-site registration. The comorbidity clause will be removed, he said.

“District officials have been asked to undertake necessary measures for the largest vaccination drive as we have planned to inoculate up to two lakh people per day,” he said.

After vaccination, the Centre has advised people to insist on receiving a hard copy or a digital copy / link of vaccination certificate. In private hospitals, it has been included in the fees charged from the beneficiaries. If any hospital does not provide a certificate, the beneficiary can lodge a complaint at toll-free number 1075.