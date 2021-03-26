STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID vaccine registration for everyone aged above 45 from April 1

The registration for COVID vaccination of people, aged 45 plus irrespective of health conditions, will commence from April 1.

Published: 26th March 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The registration for Covid vaccination of people, aged 45 plus irrespective of health conditions, will commence from April 1.

People, who are born before January 1, 1977 can register online on CoWIN portal or on-site for inoculation.

After the Centre expanded the prioritised age group to include all persons aged above 45 following the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, the State government on Thursday clarified that there will be no need for co-morbidity certificate for people aged 45 to 59 years from next month.

Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been directed to instruct all Programme Managers and vaccination teams to undertake necessary measures for expansion of the vaccination drive to include the new categories of beneficiaries and also widely disseminate information in their localities to increase uptake of vaccination services.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said the CoWIN portal is being suitably modified by the Ministry of Health for doing away with the need for co-morbidity certificate at the time of online and on-site registration. The comorbidity clause will be removed, he said. 

“District officials have been asked to undertake necessary measures for the largest vaccination drive as we have planned to inoculate up to two lakh people per day,” he said.

After vaccination, the Centre has advised people to insist on receiving a hard copy or a digital copy / link of vaccination certificate. In private hospitals, it has been included in the fees charged from the beneficiaries. If any hospital does not provide a certificate, the beneficiary can lodge a complaint at toll-free number 1075.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp