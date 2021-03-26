Educational institutions in Odisha to remain closed today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All educational institutions in Odisha will remain closed on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kissan protesting the new farm laws.

School and Mass Education department issued a notification that all government and private schools in the State will be closed on Friday.

The Higher Education department also announced that all universities and colleges will remain closed on the day.

Meanwhile, the State government has directed its employees to reach offices by 9.30 am on Friday. Stating that precautionary measures are being taken, Special Secretary of Home department Santosh Bala in a letter to secretaries of different departments said the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am.

Officers and employees working in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the heads of department building have been asked to reach offices by 9.30 am to facilitate their smooth entry, the letter added.

Besides, entry of visitors to these office buildings will be restricted. Congress and Left parties have also extended their support to the bandh. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the city for Bharat Bandh.

About 20 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident, said DCP Umashankar Dash.