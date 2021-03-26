STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Educational institutions in Odisha to remain closed today

School and Mass Education department issued a notification that all government and private schools in Odisha will be closed on Friday.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  All educational institutions in Odisha will remain closed on Friday from 6 am to 6 pm in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kissan protesting the new farm laws.

School and Mass Education department issued a notification that all government and private schools in the State will be closed on Friday.

The Higher Education department also announced that all universities and colleges will remain closed on the day.

Meanwhile, the State government has directed its employees to reach offices by 9.30 am on Friday. Stating that precautionary measures are being taken, Special Secretary of Home department Santosh Bala in a letter to secretaries of different departments said the front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10.15 am.

Officers and employees working in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the heads of department building have been asked to reach offices by 9.30 am to facilitate their smooth entry, the letter added.

Besides, entry of visitors to these office buildings will be restricted. Congress and Left parties have also extended their support to the bandh. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the city for Bharat Bandh.

About 20 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident, said DCP Umashankar Dash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Educational Institutions Odisha colleges
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp