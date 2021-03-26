STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Brace for hotter days ahead

The regional Met office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in five districts on March 28 and 29.

Published: 26th March 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The next few days are likely to be very hot with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above normal temperature in many parts of the State.

The IMD on Thursday said maximum temperature is likely to rise by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree C in interior districts during next two to three days.

The temperature is expected to remain above normal by 3 degree C to 4 degree C at many places including Bhubaneswar during next four to five days. In the next two days, temperature of Bhubaneswar will remain around 40 degree C.

Nine places in Odisha recorded 40 degree C or more. Boudh was the hottest at 40.8 degree C, followed by Bhubaneswar and Balangir at 40.4 each, Sonepur 40.2, Angul 40.1 and Baripada, Titlagarh, Malkangiri and Nayagarh at 40 degree C each.

Cuttack recorded 39.8 degree Celsius on Thursday. A day before, Bhubaneswar was the hottest along with Baripada and Malkangiri as they recorded 40 degree C each. 

“Clear sky conditions, dry air and no moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal has led to a rise in temperature,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

The regional Met office has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in five districts on March 28 and 29.

“Thunderstorm and lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30 km/hr to 40 km/hr is likely to occur at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts on March 28,” said Biswas.

