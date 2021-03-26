Odisha: Debasish Panda emerges state topper in JEE (Main)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Debasish Panda, a student of ODM Public School in the city, has emerged as the State topper in JEE (Main) Examinations (March Session) in paper one, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

Debasish, a resident of Cuttack, has secured 99.95 percentilie in the exams. As many as 13 candidates across the country have scored 100 per cent marks in the entrance test.

Paper I of the March Session for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA from 16 to 18 March, 2021.

On March 8, the NTA had released the results of JEE (Main) Exams (February Session) in which Goutam Das from the city had topped the paper-1 exams in the State with 99.99 percentile. Debasish had secured 99.89 NTA score in the first paper.

The NTA is conducting JEE (Main) in four sessions this year. While two sessions have been completed, other two will be conducted in April and May after which ranks of the candidates will be decided on the basis of the best of the four scores.