STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: Debasish Panda emerges state topper in JEE (Main)

Debasish Panda has emerged as the State topper in JEE (Main) Examinations in paper one, results of which were declared by the NTA.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Debasish Panda

Debasish Panda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Debasish Panda, a student of ODM Public School in the city, has emerged as the State topper in JEE (Main) Examinations (March Session) in paper one, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

Debasish, a resident of Cuttack, has secured 99.95 percentilie in the exams. As many as 13 candidates across the country have scored 100 per cent marks in the entrance test.

Paper I of the March Session for BE/BTech was conducted by the NTA from 16 to 18 March, 2021.

On March 8, the NTA had released the results of JEE (Main) Exams (February Session) in which Goutam Das from the city had topped the paper-1 exams in the State with 99.99 percentile. Debasish had secured 99.89 NTA score in the first paper. 

The NTA is conducting JEE (Main) in four sessions this year. While two sessions have been completed, other two will be conducted in April and May after which ranks of the candidates will be decided on the basis of the best of the four scores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Debasish Panda ODM Public School JEE Main
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp