One more NIT-Rourkela student tests positive

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Rourkela city administration stepped up measures for strict enforcement of safety guidelines even as another student of National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) reportedly tested positive on Thursday.

The student, kept in isolation, tested positive on the day, adding to the panic in NIT-R. The institute has reported four positive cases from March 10 to 25.

All these students were in isolation after their arrival. A marathon meeting was held among NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas, Registrar Prof PK Das, senior officers and students over holding online semester examination amid Covid-19 fear on the campus.

Sources said many students want to leave the campus. The meeting continued till 8 pm. On the other hand, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane and SP Mukesh Bhamoo visited many parts of the Rourkela main road area and monitored enforcement of safety protocols. Interacting with shopkeepers and commuters, they advised to wear masks mandatorily and maintain physical distance. The ADM along with police also visited the Ispat market at Sector-19.

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Sundargarh, district Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had directed the ADM, Rourkela Municipal Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida and Bhamoo to strictly enforce Covid-19 guidelines in the Steel City as well as Bisra, Kuanrmunda and Lathikata blocks. On Thursday, the district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases taking the active cases tally to 128.