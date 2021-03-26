Railway engineer held in Odisha for plotting to kill business partner

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested a railway engineer for allegedly hiring contract killers to eliminate his estranged business partner.

The accused, Santosh Kumar Prajapati (50) had hired four contract killers Shibashankar Bag (34), Ankit Singh (26), Manoranjan Mahakud (30) and Kuni Haripal, all from Sambalpur city for the murder plan. All of them have also been arrested by the police.

Police said Santosh and Dablu Jha of Danipali Gopalmal within Ainthapali police limits in the city were partners in a real estate business and they had set up an office at Kanisir locality.

Their relationship soured over a financial dispute. In a bid to exact revenge from Dablu and his family, Santosh gave Rs 10,000 as advance to Shibashankar to eliminate him.

On March 21, Shibashankar and his associates went to Dablu’s house. As he was not present there, the accused attacked his family members with sharp weapons.

Dablu’s sister Rinki Jha lodged a complaint with the police and during investigation the facts of the case came to light.

Another person, who is involved in the case, is still at large and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him.