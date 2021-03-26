Satkosia still hopeful of tiger translocation plan

By Express News Service

AMGUL: Sundari has left but Satkosia Tiger Reserve management still nurses hope of revival of the inter-State tiger reintroduction project.

The forest officials are planning to shift six villages from buffer areas of the tiger reserve to facilitate free movement of large cats.

Ironically, Satkosia is left with a lone residential old tigress after return of Sundari to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and hopes of rebuilding a tiger population in the forests are slim.

Filed Director of Satkosia Pradeep Raj Karat said, preparations to shift Asanbahal, one of the six villages, are at advanced stage. Alterative land was offered to the villagers. However, the original inhabitants of the land opposed the rehabilitation.

“We are searching for an alternative land for relocation of Asanbahal. Subsequently, we will shift Katrang village located in the buffer area. Other villages will also follow suit,” Karat said.

He further informed that the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) bears the expenses of relocation of villages from core areas and the State government takes responsibility of the buffer zone.

“We have Rs 10 crore with us for the relocation purpose. Each displaced family will be provided Rs 10 lakh and other facilities. Search is on for a land where we will create a modern village for residents of Asanbahal,” he said.

Apart from shifting the villagers from buffer areas, he said, a massive awareness campaign will be carried out in these villages on the tiger translocation project.

“We are still hopeful of the revival of the project though Sundari has left and Mahavir died. We are carrying out all the ground work as asked by the NTCA,” he said.

The Field Director lamented over the lack of any facility from where tigers can come to Satkosia except by the relocation process.

Notified as a TR in 2007, Satkosia with an area of 963.8 sq km boasted of a dozen tigers and strong prey base before poor protection led to a crash of the big cat numbers.

Over the next decade, the tiger head count has dropped to one. In 2018, Sundari and Mahavir were brought from Kanha under the inter-State translocation programme.

Mahavir died and Sundari left for Kanha on Tuesday after spending 28 months in Satkosia’s Raigoda enclosure.