STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven-day timeline for disposal of mutation cases in Odisha

Even if a mutation case is contested, the same should be disposed of within a period of maximum 30 working days.

Published: 26th March 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi

Odisha Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As mutation applications are piling up in different tehsils and public resentment growing over delay in disposal, the State government has directed the district collectors to dispose of normal cases within a week.

In a letter to all collectors, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi said complaints are pouring in that normal cases are being treated as contested cases citing flimsy grounds.

“This is not expected from the revenue officers when this department is covered under Mo Sarkar and acknowledged as a forerunner of 5T initiative in the State. Postponement of disposal citing unjustifiable/pretty ground is an alibi which defeats the cardinal principle of public service,” the letter said.

Noting that uncontested mutation cases across the State constitute about 70 per cent of the total number of revenue cases, Sethi said such cases need due attention for speedier disposal.

“As per the recent amendment of Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules-1962, no notice is required to be issued when all co-sharers sell the plot (part or in full) and mutation application can be disposed of without hearing the parties and resorting to any field enquiry,” the letter said.

Since the appeal period has been extended from 30 to 180 days, it should not be a bar for correction of records and maps once final order is passed in a mutation case. This leaves little scope for the tehsildars to treat a mutation case as ‘contested’ unless there are compelling reasons, he said. 

In order to monitor mutation applications, the government has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make necessary changes in e-Mutation software to incorporate new provisions including hierarchical matrix in which information on mutation cases pending beyond fixed timeline will be escalated to senior officers.

“A red flag will be generated for those cases pending with tehsildar/additional tehsildar beyond four working days. If mutation is delayed beyond seven working days, an intimation will be sent to sub-collector concerned. If the delay is beyond 15 days, the collector will be notified in the system and those mutation cases pending beyond one month will be escalated to senior officers of the department,” the letter said.

Even if a mutation case is contested, the same should be disposed of within a period of maximum 30 working days.

Where personal appearance of the applicant is required, the tehsildars have been directed to opt for video calling or any other digital mode as convenient to the applicant who is required to produce identity proof.

Challenging issues

  • Normal cases are being treated as contested citing flimsy grounds 

  • Uncontested mutation cases across the State constitute about 70 pc

  • No notice is required to be issued when all co-sharers sell the plot (part or in full)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Government Bishnupada Sethi
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp