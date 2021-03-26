Seven-day timeline for disposal of mutation cases in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As mutation applications are piling up in different tehsils and public resentment growing over delay in disposal, the State government has directed the district collectors to dispose of normal cases within a week.

In a letter to all collectors, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management department Bishnupada Sethi said complaints are pouring in that normal cases are being treated as contested cases citing flimsy grounds.

“This is not expected from the revenue officers when this department is covered under Mo Sarkar and acknowledged as a forerunner of 5T initiative in the State. Postponement of disposal citing unjustifiable/pretty ground is an alibi which defeats the cardinal principle of public service,” the letter said.

Noting that uncontested mutation cases across the State constitute about 70 per cent of the total number of revenue cases, Sethi said such cases need due attention for speedier disposal.

“As per the recent amendment of Odisha Survey and Settlement Rules-1962, no notice is required to be issued when all co-sharers sell the plot (part or in full) and mutation application can be disposed of without hearing the parties and resorting to any field enquiry,” the letter said.

Since the appeal period has been extended from 30 to 180 days, it should not be a bar for correction of records and maps once final order is passed in a mutation case. This leaves little scope for the tehsildars to treat a mutation case as ‘contested’ unless there are compelling reasons, he said.

In order to monitor mutation applications, the government has asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to make necessary changes in e-Mutation software to incorporate new provisions including hierarchical matrix in which information on mutation cases pending beyond fixed timeline will be escalated to senior officers.

“A red flag will be generated for those cases pending with tehsildar/additional tehsildar beyond four working days. If mutation is delayed beyond seven working days, an intimation will be sent to sub-collector concerned. If the delay is beyond 15 days, the collector will be notified in the system and those mutation cases pending beyond one month will be escalated to senior officers of the department,” the letter said.

Even if a mutation case is contested, the same should be disposed of within a period of maximum 30 working days.

Where personal appearance of the applicant is required, the tehsildars have been directed to opt for video calling or any other digital mode as convenient to the applicant who is required to produce identity proof.

