VIMSAR to reconsider COVID bed count

Published: 26th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The coronavirus resurgence has prompted the authorities of VIMSAR, Burla to reconsider their decision to reduce the bed strength by almost 70 per cent in the Covid-19 hospital.

Currently, the hospital at Burla is the only government-run Covid-19 facility in Sambalpur. It became functional from October 12 last year after dedicated Covid hospitals in nearby districts were closed.

Since then, patients from Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts apart from Sambalpur were referred to the Covid facility at VIMSAR. Recently, the number of patients being admitted to the Covid hospital had come down.

Official sources said on an average, only two to four patients were admitted to the hospital daily.

Subsequently, after reviewing the situation, VIMSAR authorities had decided to cut down the number of beds from 120 to 30 at the Covid facility and even wrote to the State government in this regard on March 16. 

However, since the last one week, the hospital has been witnessing a steady flow of patients. As on Thursday, 24 patients are undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital in VIMSAR. Most of the patients have travel history. 

VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said, since the inflow of Covid patients had come down significantly, it was planned to cut down the number of beds to reduce expenditure.

“Though the number of positive cases in Odisha is less, other states are witnessing an increase in infections. There is a possibility of positive cases rising in the region and we might need adequate logistics to tackle any unforeseen situation. Hence, we are now planning to reconsider our decision on reducing the number of Covid-19 beds,” he added. 

A meeting in this regard was held on Thursday evening.

