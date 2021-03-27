16 Maoists killed, 34 held in 2020: White Paper

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 16 hardcore CPI (Maoist) cadres were neutralised in separate incidents of exchange of fire with police while one Maoist died in confrontation with villagers in 2020.According to the White Paper on crime situation in 2020 presented in the Assembly on Friday, seven civilians and two police personnel also lost their lives to the violence. Besides, 34 persons were arrested in connection with their involvement in Maoist activities and 21 red rebels including an area committee secretary surrendered during the year.

The White Paper said 60 firearms, 63 IEDs and a large quantity of ammunition and explosive materials were seized. The report said overall left-wing extremism scenario showed progressive and sustainable improvement in the State during the year. The situation improved in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri and Kalahandi, Rayagada and Kandhamal due to proactive security and administrative response, it said.

The government also declared Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Nayagarh and Sambalpur as Maoist-free districts. However, the situation remained dynamic in parts of Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Koraput, Rayagada, Balangir, Bargarh, Nabarangpur and Rourkela during the year. Eight company operational bases have been established in different districts and this helped in intensifying developmental activities and curbing Maoist menace, the report said.

The year also witnessed a spurt in dowry related cases. While 4,088 dowry related cases were registered, 320 dowry deaths were also filed. The year witnessed 87 dowry related suicide cases. Chargesheets were filed in 2,642 cases out of 3,759 dowry related torture incidents filed during the year, it added. As many as 27 incidents of Hindu-Muslim and three of Hindu-Christian discord were reported in 2020.

However, Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja lashed out at the government for delaying tabling the White Paper in the Assembly to avoid discussion on the worsening law and order situation. No business could be transacted in the Assembly on Friday as Congress members created a ruckus in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmers’ organisations.

Crimes during pandemic

1,34,230 cognisable offences

2,984 rapes

1,470 murders

514 dacoities

2,166 robberies

4,500 burglaries

10,412 thefts

3,524 swindling cases

2,059 rioting incidents

Covid violations

7,945 cases registered

13,102 persons arrested

1,65,410 vehicles seized

Rs 18.6 crore fine collected