8 students of residential college test Covid positive 

Irate parents blamed the hostel authorities for the plight of their wards and wanted to take them home but were not allowed to do so to stop further spread of infection.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: As many as eight hostel boarders of Vidyarthee Residential Higher Secondary School in Dhenkanal have tested positive for Covid-19. The students have been placed under isolation in the hostels.
Health officials inspected the Kohinoor hostel and conducted RT-PCR tests of 202 students in the hostel and instructed the authorities to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines. Tehsildar Laxmidhar Rout visited the hostel to take stock of the situation.

Irate parents blamed the hostel authorities for the plight of their wards and wanted to take them home but were not allowed to do so to stop further spread of infection.Of the eight cases, six boys were staying in the hostel and another two girls were at a hostel near Sadar block. Rout said that only those testing negative for the virus will be allowed to return home with prior permission from Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera and Municipality executive officer.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO) Dr Sujatarani Mishra assured that the authorities are keeping a strict vigil on the hostel and students. The district administration has been directed to keep an eye on gatherings in public places and police have been deployed to inspect maintenance of social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitisers in malls and shops.   

Meanwhile, 23 positive cases have been reported in Bhawanipatna in the last 24 hours.  Despite an increase in number of cases, people seem to be caring less and roaming without masks and crowding public places. 

