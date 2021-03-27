STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM announces Rudra Pratap as BJD candidate for Pipili

President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said three names, Ajit Mangaraj, Purna Chandra Swain and Nishikant Mishra, have been sent to the High Command.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending all speculations, the ruling BJD on Friday announced Rudra Pratap Maharathy, son of deceased party leader Pradeep Maharathy, as its candidate for Pipili Assembly seat where bypoll is scheduled on April 17. The bypoll has been necessitated due to death of the seven-time MLA on October 4, 2020.

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik announced BJD’s candidate a day after BJP decided to field Ashrit Pattanayak as its nominee. Soon after the announcement of Rudra Pratap as the candidate, a group of senior leaders including BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, party’s Puri district president Maheswar Mohanty, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal Snehangini Chhuria visited Prativa, wife of Pradeep, at her residence to pacify her.

Prativa was an aspirant for BJD ticket for the bypoll. Sources in the party maintained that the announcement of candidate for the bypoll was delayed as both mother and son of the deceased leader were in the race for BJD ticket. Asked whether he got the blessings of his mother, Rudra Pratap said, “I have the blessings of both my mother and late father.”

Thanking the Chief Minister for giving him an opportunity to contest the bypoll, Rudra Pratap said he is confident of victory. Stating that his priority will be to serve the people of Delanga-Pipili, Rudra Pratap said he will complete some of the unfinished work of his father.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Pattanayak on Friday filed his nomination papers at the office of the Additional District Magistrate at Puri by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.“The people of Delanga-Pipili need a change to end the decades-long neglect of the area,” he said. 

President of OPCC Niranjan Patnaik said three names, Ajit Mangaraj, Purna Chandra Swain and Nishikant Mishra, have been sent to the High Command. An announcement about the candidate will be made soon, he said.

