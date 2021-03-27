Compensate 736 farmers: Panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha has recommended the State Government to release adequate compensation to 736 farmers of Kaptipada tehsil in Mayurbhanj district who had sustained crop loss due to pest attack four years back.Acting on a complaint filed by the secretary of Jay Jawan Jay Kishan Farmers’ Club of Kaptipada, the anti-corruption panel has asked Mayurbhanj Collector to disburse the agricultural input subsidy among the affected farmers without any further delay and report compliance.

As per the petition, paddy crop in several hundred acres was severely damaged by a pest locally known as ‘Chakada’ during 2017-18. Although Kaptipada tehsildar had submitted a report on crop loss to Udala Sub-Collector and Mayurbhanj Collector recommending to provide financial assistance to the affected farmers, no action was taken at their end. Based on the petition, a response was called from the Sub-Collector and Collector as to what steps have been taken to compensate the farmers as per the report of the Tehsildar.

While the Sub-Collector denied to have received any such report, the Collector in his written reply admitted that a list of affected farmers was received and approved.The panel had then asked the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department to release the assistance. Accordingly, `19,10,476 was released as agricultural input subsidy for the affected farmers.

The Lokayukta besides directing the Mayurbhanj Collector for ensuring early disbursement of the assistance to farmers also expressed displeasure over the inaction by the authorities concerned and deprecated the conduct of the Sub-Collector for making wrong statement.