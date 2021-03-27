STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Compensate 736 farmers: Panel

While the Sub-Collector denied to have received any such report, the Collector in his written reply admitted that a list of affected farmers was received and approved.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lokayukta of Odisha has recommended the State Government to release adequate compensation to 736 farmers of Kaptipada tehsil in Mayurbhanj district who had sustained crop loss due to pest attack four years back.Acting on a complaint filed by the secretary of Jay Jawan Jay Kishan Farmers’ Club of Kaptipada, the anti-corruption panel has asked Mayurbhanj Collector to disburse the agricultural input subsidy among the affected farmers without any further delay and report compliance.

As per the petition, paddy crop in several hundred acres was severely damaged by a pest locally known as ‘Chakada’ during 2017-18. Although Kaptipada tehsildar had submitted a report on crop loss to Udala Sub-Collector and Mayurbhanj Collector recommending to provide financial assistance to the affected farmers, no action was taken at their end. Based on the petition, a response was called from the Sub-Collector and Collector as to what steps have been taken to compensate the farmers as per the report of the Tehsildar. 

While the Sub-Collector denied to have received any such report, the Collector in his written reply admitted that a list of affected farmers was received and approved.The panel had then asked the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department to release the assistance. Accordingly, `19,10,476 was released as agricultural input subsidy for the affected farmers. 

The Lokayukta besides directing the Mayurbhanj Collector for ensuring early disbursement of the assistance to farmers also expressed displeasure over the inaction by the authorities concerned and deprecated the conduct of the Sub-Collector for making wrong statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp