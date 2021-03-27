STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Facing wrath of students, NIT-R to hold online exam  

Appropriate measures to be put in place to make the campus safer.

Published: 27th March 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Under mounting pressure from students, National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) management on Friday hinted examinations will be shifted to online mode due to rising Covid-19 infections. The NIT-R administration held a meeting of the senate committee after students expressed apprehensions of transmission in case of offline examinations. 

Refusing to divulge the details of the senate committee meeting, Registrar Prof PK Das said a circular would be issued in this regard soon after approval by NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and after consulting the Sundargarh district administration, appropriate measures would be taken to make the campus safer, he informed.Reliable sources said the senate committee agreed to hold online examinations. A committee would be formed to work out modalities of the examinations without compromising on quality.    

After the fourth Covid-19 case emerged on Thursday, a section of undergraduate and postgraduate students stepped up pressure on the institute administration. The irate students held a marathon meeting with the NIT-R Director, Registrar and other senior officers. They cited the possibility of Covid spread in the event of authorities continuing with the usual mode of running the institute and insisting on offline examinations.
The students also launched a campaign on social media and aired their grievances to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. They alleged that the institute was wrongly declared Covid-19 free and after wasting months without preparation, the NIT-R administration suddenly wanted to convert a hostel building into isolation centre despite it having 60 per cent occupancy.

The students claimed that they were forced to protest fearing hurried relocation despite a month-long hectic schedule involving practical classes, submission of short-term industrial or research internship reports, completion of final year project, semester examinations and placement. 

Till Thursday, the administration was not bothered about proper isolation arrangement as hundreds of students were allowed to dine at the mess together. But now, packaged food was provided to students in isolation. They also accused the administration of bullying the students to return to the campus and questioned why the institute was so adamant on offline examinations.An undergraduate BTech student said they are relieved to know that the administration has reportedly agreed to hold online examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT rourkela online exam
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp