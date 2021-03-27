Facing wrath of students, NIT-R to hold online exam  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Under mounting pressure from students, National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) management on Friday hinted examinations will be shifted to online mode due to rising Covid-19 infections. The NIT-R administration held a meeting of the senate committee after students expressed apprehensions of transmission in case of offline examinations.

Refusing to divulge the details of the senate committee meeting, Registrar Prof PK Das said a circular would be issued in this regard soon after approval by NIT-R Director Prof Animesh Biswas. In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation and after consulting the Sundargarh district administration, appropriate measures would be taken to make the campus safer, he informed.Reliable sources said the senate committee agreed to hold online examinations. A committee would be formed to work out modalities of the examinations without compromising on quality.

After the fourth Covid-19 case emerged on Thursday, a section of undergraduate and postgraduate students stepped up pressure on the institute administration. The irate students held a marathon meeting with the NIT-R Director, Registrar and other senior officers. They cited the possibility of Covid spread in the event of authorities continuing with the usual mode of running the institute and insisting on offline examinations.

The students also launched a campaign on social media and aired their grievances to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. They alleged that the institute was wrongly declared Covid-19 free and after wasting months without preparation, the NIT-R administration suddenly wanted to convert a hostel building into isolation centre despite it having 60 per cent occupancy.

The students claimed that they were forced to protest fearing hurried relocation despite a month-long hectic schedule involving practical classes, submission of short-term industrial or research internship reports, completion of final year project, semester examinations and placement.

Till Thursday, the administration was not bothered about proper isolation arrangement as hundreds of students were allowed to dine at the mess together. But now, packaged food was provided to students in isolation. They also accused the administration of bullying the students to return to the campus and questioned why the institute was so adamant on offline examinations.An undergraduate BTech student said they are relieved to know that the administration has reportedly agreed to hold online examinations.